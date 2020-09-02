Matthew Toth, MD, Fellowship Trained in Sports Medicine at the Andrews Institute, joins OrthoGeorgia and will practice full time in the Milledgeville office, located at 2803 N. Columbia St.
Toth received his bachelor of science in biology from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., graduating summa cum laude. He also earned his doctor of medicine from Georgetown University, graduating cum laude.
Toth completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at one of the busiest trauma centers in the country, Orlando Regional Medical Center, and was named chief resident during his final year of residency. During that time, he served as an assistant team physician for the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Orlando City Soccer, Orlando Solar Bears, and several high school teams as well as an event physician for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Following residency, he completed a sports medicine fellowship at the prestigious Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Fla. under the direction of the world-renowned Dr. James Andrews, caring for high school, college and professional athletes. While at the Andrews Institute, he served as the assistant team physician for South Walton High School and the University of West Florida, providing sideline care for the university’s first Division II National Championship football team.
Toth is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the Arthroscopy Association of North America. He has a particular interest in the arthroscopic treatment of the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and ankle as well as joint replacement of the shoulder, hip and knee.
Toth enjoys spending time with his wife and son, cooking, hiking, kayaking, and team sports, especially baseball.
Since 1961, OrthoGeorgia surgeons have been the leaders in orthopaedics. The mission of OrthoGeorgia is to provide compassionate, cutting edge, world class orthopaedic care. All OrthoGeorgia surgeons are board certified or board eligible and include surgeons fellowship trained in spine, hand, sports medicine, foot and ankle and total joint. With five locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Griffin and Dublin, and more than 400 employees across central Georgia, services include orthopaedic urgent care, physical and occupational therapy, diagnostic centers with digital x-ray and MRI/CT technologies, full retail pharmacy, durable medical equipment, a comprehensive workers’ compensation program and two surgery centers.
