I have written before about the various viewpoints from anglers, landowners and recreational boaters about fishing tournaments and thought that since a new tournament season has begun on Lake Sinclair and Lake Oconee, I would again address the pros and cons of fishing tournaments.
The continuing bad weather in our area has kept just about everybody except diehard tournament anglers off the lake. As I am writing this article the rain is pouring down, it is 81 degrees in early February and likely no one cares about what I am discussing. Everyone just wants the rain to stop, see a little sunshine and see the area return to more seasonal weather.
Let us take a look at the different viewpoints concerning fishing tournaments on area lakes. Some of these viewpoints, which I have alluded to in previous articles are worth discussing again. These viewpoints fall into both positive and negative categories.
I have chosen to discuss these again after receiving several e-mails. I cannot believe this is on anyone’s mine with the terrible weather we are having. It is also unusual since fishing tournaments held during the winter go somewhat unnoticed since few non-anglers are on the lake or few lake residents are fishing from their docks. I can only attribute this situation to the rainy weather keeping everybody inside.
First, let us take a look at the positives that result from the holding of fishing tournaments on area lakes. If I were to ask businesses like gas stations or hotels up and down Highway 441 or Highway 16 if they viewed fishing tournaments in a positive way on Lake Sinclair and Lake Oconee, I would get a resounding yes to that question.
Without question, fishing tournaments have a positive impact on many businesses that sell gas and food; marinas where boats are launched and tournaments are held; hotels/motels that provide room accommodations; restaurants that serve food; and bait and tackle shops that cater to fishermen and their fishing needs.
Fishing tournaments also support businesses not in the local area through the selling of boats, equipment, clothing and other items that are required by anglers. Bottom line, fishing tournaments have a definite positive impact on the economy of the local area and beyond.
Fishing tournaments also provide positive recreation for those anglers that participate in the tournaments. There are other positive impacts like the payment of certain taxes on fuel and fishing equipment and those collected taxes are used through special programs to improve the lake’s fishery and to improve recreational opportunities for everyone.
However, fishing tournaments do create some negative concerns from some folks. Most of the concerns come from lake property owners and occasionally from some recreational anglers who share the same water with tournament anglers.
By far, the greatest number of complaints that come to me either through email, telephone calls or from people who bring those complaints to me in person are from lake property owners. I am a lake property owner, so I understand those complaints. I have also fished tournaments for years, so that gives me a unique perspective on this situation.
Georgia has a boating law in place that should resolve many problems, but unfortunately many boaters, and that includes pleasure boaters as well as tournament anglers, disregard that law. The law states that any boat that is within 100 feet of shoreline, boat dock, boathouse or an anchored boat must operate at idle speed. This law is violated on a regular basis in my cove so I understand the frustration.
If that law could be enforced by law enforcement or simply by boat operators knowing and obeying the law., it would resolve this issue. The Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Rangers and the Sheriff’s Department do a good job on area lakes but they have limited resources and no matter how good a job they do, they cannot be everywhere on the lake.
The second complaint that I have received revolves around the homeowner’s property. You would think that common sense and respect would result in anglers avoiding docks that are occupied or taking care that no damage is done to the homeowner’s property but that does not seem to be the case.
I receive complaints about anglers fishing a dock even if the homeowner and grandchildren are on the dock fishing or swimming around the dock. They also complain about anglers throwing lures onto dock furniture and even into boats on a boat lift or tied to the dock and causing damage. I do have to admit I have found some nice lures left on my dock!
Some of the best competitive fishing occurs around docks and true the homeowners do not own the water around the dock but they do own the dock and items on or attached to the dock. Anglers should avoid any occupied dock regardless of the temptation to fish that dock.
Anglers should be able to fish around an unoccupied dock but should exert special care as to not damage anything and the homeowner should understand that the angler is free to do so. A little respect and understanding from both angler and homeowner would go a long way in resolving this problem.
Boaters obey the law and anglers respect homeowner’s property. Homeowners, respect the anglers’ right to fish anywhere in the lake including around your dock. Let us all commit to having a safe and thoughtful year on our beautiful local lakes.
Good fishing and see you next week.
— Outdoors columnist Bobby Peoples can be reached at brpeoples995@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.