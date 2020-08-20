The Pray for America Rally will be held Aug. 29, at Greene County High School.
Come and pray with Greensboro Mayor Glenn Wright, many pastors from Greene County churches and other local residents. Do something to help our country and to get our leaders to work together for the common good of all of our people. Our approach is to go to the highest authority for help — God. The God who created the universe, our world and everything in it can surely touch the hearts and minds of our elected leaders and citizens to lead us from destruction and to restore peace and prosperity.
Come and view the event from the safety of your automobile and listen to it on an FM station (to be announced), view it livestreamed on Facebook at Pray for America Greene County and listen to the rebroadcast on 103.9 FM on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 12:05 p.m.
