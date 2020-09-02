The much anticipated Pray for America Rally held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m. at Greene County High School was a historic success.
Twelve pastors from local churches took turns praying for various topics asking God to heal the country and to restore peace and prosperity and to heal the land.
The rally was opened with a moving and heart-felt prayer by Mayor Glenn Wright. Pastors Jimmy Long, Grace Fellowship Church, and Ricky Cosby, New Springfield Baptist Church, shared the master of ceremonies duties.
There were approximately 400 citizens attending with most of them remaining in their automobiles and listening to the program on FM radio. After the event Ricky Cosby said, “We filled the parking lot — we filled the parking lot — on a Saturday morning! And this was without a football game! The crowd was truly moved by the prayers provided by all of the pastors with one lady saying that there was not a dry eye in the crowd.”
The Rally was livestreamed on Facebook on the Pray for America Greene County page and is available for viewing.
The people of Greene County were ready and eager to participate in this event to ask for God, the creator of the universe, the world and everything in it, to touch the minds and hearts of elected officials to work together for the common good of the country.
After the event all pastors and ministers were invited to come on stage for a group photo with the mayor.
