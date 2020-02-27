The mission of Project Linus is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of handmade blankets.
Project Linus began 25 years ago by one lady responding to a child in need and has grown to more than 300 chapters nationwide with over 35,000 blanketeers, volunteers who have lovingly crafted over 7.9 million blankets since its inception.
A non-profit organization, Project Linus’ mission is also to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals and groups in local communities for the benefit of children.
The Middle Georgia Area Chapter serves Greene, Putnam, Jasper and Morgan counties. To maintain the level of quality service and compassion for the children and families receiving handmade comfort in our area, we invite you to join one of these groups. If you quilt, knit, crochet, sew or just want to join to fellowship, you would be welcomed.
Additional information can be found on the national Project Linus website that includes the areas and contact information best suited for you. You can also contact the Middle Georgia Chapter Coordinator, Sue Carter, by texting her at 404-401-0560 or emailing Jcarter706@windstream.net. Carter can provide more information on the upcoming National Blanket Day that will be observed in the area on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Friendship Baptist Church, 635 Twin Bridges Rd., Eatonton, Ga.
