Publix recently completed its Spring Food for Sharing campaign across their chain. All proceeds collected locally stay in the area. As a result of the many giving friends in the community, Publix delivered $7,000 of food to the Greene County Food Pantry. This included green beans, macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes, oatmeal, peanut butter rice and more. The timing is especially good since unemployment is up and the need for food is even greater. The Greene County Food Pantry very much appreciates the partnership with Publix and thanks to them, their associates and community for the support. Those in need of food can visit the Greene County Food Pantry at 519 Martin Luther King on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is available at www.greenecountyfoodpantry.org. The Greene County Food Pantry is a 501(c)3 not for profit agency. To donate food or want to volunteer, call Tonya McWhorter, coordinator at 706-453-1380.
