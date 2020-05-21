Re/Max Lake Country is pleased to announce Vinece Pastor recently joined the growing brokerage as associate broker.
“We are so delighted to have someone with Vinece’s experience and market knowledge joining our office. Her clients rave about her and we appreciate the skills and expertise she brings,” broker Sandra Shurling said.
Pastor and her husband moved full-time to Greensboro in 2015, after finding the community of people here just what they were looking for. In her early years, she worked in her family’s real estate and mortgage brokerage office before going off to a 25-year corporate career in banking and finance. Upon moving to Greensboro, she decided to re-enter the real estate business as a Realtor and recently acquired her broker’s license.
Pastor summarized her approach.
“We love this area and the people so much — I am always excited to help others find out about our great community. My goal is to provide superior service and market insight to every family. I am thankful that my loyal clients appreciate the expertise I provide and have recommended me to their friends and family.”
Pastor and her husband also enjoy being involved with their church and family. They have three children, nine grandchildren and three great-grands. Pastor also serves on the Board of Directors for the Greene County Chamber of Commerce and serves as the 2020 President for the Lake Country Board of Realtors.
“We are very fortunate to be here in Greensboro and glad to be able to give back to this wonderful community.”
Find out more about Pastor and Re/Max at www.vinecep@remax.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.