GREENSBORO, Ga. — Reynolds Lake Oconee is pleased to announce the recipients of its Second Quarter Employee Awards for 2020.
Christy Steverson, director of Human Resources, has been named Leader of the Quarter, while Jeb Greenberg, digital marketing manager, and Audrey Stevens, concierge, have been named Employees of the Quarter.
A Reynolds employee since April 16, 1998, Christy Steverson leads the human resources department in planning employee events, helping employees fulfill their career goals, and resolving workplace challenges that arise.
During these months of uncertainty and anxiety, Steverson coordinated with managers on the closing and reopening of operations to ensure employees were paid properly and tracked the ever-changing DOL unemployment rules. She tirelessly answered innumerable questions, calls, and emails with compassion and knowledgeable answers during this unprecedented process.
“I am thankful to be a part of a great HR team and company,” said Steverson. “We have great employees at Reynolds and everyone works well together. Since I have been with the company for 22 years, it is my second family.”
Steverson enjoys spending time with her husband, Robert, and children, Mary Grace and Jackson. She also serves as a parent representative on the School Governance Authority of the Putnam County Charter School System, and is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Eatonton.
Jeb Greenberg has worked at Reynolds since July of 2018. Being a part of the marketing team, he enjoys the opportunity to engage with the public through Reynolds’ social channels and the freedom to construct meaningful content to continue telling the Reynolds story.
“The best part of my job is the people I get to work with every day,” said Greenberg. “This isn’t just unique to my department, either—there’s a culture of positivity and selflessness that permeates throughout Reynolds. This has become even more apparent in 2020.”
In his spare time, he enjoys reading, playing and watching basketball, cycling, and rewatching his favorite episodes of “The Office.”
Audrey Stevens joined the Reynolds family last year. As a member of the Concierge team, she enjoys assisting Members and guests of Reynolds, tackling the new challenges that each day brings, and the opportunity to grow and learn new skills each day.
“What I like most about Reynolds is everyone shares the same vision and dedication,” said Stevens. “It truly creates a family environment where everybody is there for each other. There is a genuine spirit of cooperation and shared goals all revolving around helping Reynold’s Members and guests.”
Before coming to Reynolds, Stevens worked as an assistant trainer for Walt Erwin Cutting Horses. A lifelong equestrian, she spends her free time outside caring for and exercising her horses, and is a member of the FFA Horse Judging Team.
