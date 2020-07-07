GREENSBORO, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is pleased to announce the following Students-of-the-Year for the 2019-2020 school year: Kate Embry (Gatewood Schools), Ricquaria Griggs (Greene County High School), Will Jackson (Lake Oconee Academy), Sean Brown (Nathanael Greene Academy), and Laila Pettigrew (Putnam County High School). Each school selected the students from among the eight Rotary Students of the Month.
These five students each received a $1000 scholarship for further education. Rotary Club President Donna O’Neal and Rotarian/Chair of the Student of the Month program, Jay Dell, virtually presented the scholarships to each student during the various school honors programs.
The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties wishes to congratulate these deserving students.
