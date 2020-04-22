Debbie Kent won a Pelican Paddle Board, a $590 value, sponsored by Crowe Marine, in the Rotary Week 11 Raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit our website at: www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured from left: Courtney Crowe of Crowe Marine (raffle prize sponsor) and Debbie Kent, raffle prize winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.