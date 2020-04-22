Sharon King won a gift certificate and merchandise, a $300 value, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, in the Rotary Week 13 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit our website at: www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured from left to right: Sharon King (raffle prize winner) and Josh Waddy, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A (raffle prize sponsor).
