Pictured from left: Patricia Randolph and Reid Conklin, Rotarians. Norman Field, Rotary raffle winner, and representatives of Michael's Window Treatments, prize sponsor, were unavailable for the photo.

 Contributed photo

Norman Field won store credit, a $500 value, sponsored by Michael’s Window Treatments, in the Rotary Week 29 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization.  The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts.  Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org

