Tom Balicki won a shopping spree, a $300 value, sponsored by The Oconee Cellar, in the Rotary Week 31 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured from left: Tom Balicki, raffle prize winner and Matt Garofalo, The Oconee Cellar (raffle prize sponsor).
