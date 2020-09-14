Dennis Stevens won an Iron Fork Café gift card, a $300 value, sponsored by Iron Fork Cafe, in the Rotary Week 34 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured from left: Katie Bragg and Grace Stephens of Iron Fork Cafe (raffle prize sponsor). Dennis Stevens (raffle prize winner) was not available for the photo.
