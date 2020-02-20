Nancy Mittendorf won a boat rental with a Captain for a Day, a $500 value, sponsored by Freedom Boat Club, in the Rotary Week 4 Raffle.The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit our website at: www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured from left: Lee Rhodes, Rotarian; raffle winners, Nancy and Dick Mittendorf; and sponsor, Deano Cantrell, Freedom Boat Club.
