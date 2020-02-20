EATONTON, Ga. — The February Saturday @ the Rock program will explore the world of reptiles and amphibians.
On Feb. 22, the community is invited to learn all about these scaly and slimy friends.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet live animals in person and have all their questions answered by Rock Eagle’s herpetology experts. Discover more about local fauna and befriend some often-misunderstood wild neighbors.
During the program guests will not only learn about Georgia’s native reptiles and amphibians, they will also have a chance to touch, hold, or get a picture with our animals.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. and guests will meet at the Natural History Museum. The program will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Advanced registration is encouraged. For more information call Anna Nolan at 706-484-4838 or email at annan@uga.edu. This program is appropriate for all ages and costs $3 per person.
