GREENSBORO, Ga. — Second Harvest and the Greene County Food Pantry announce a special food distribution to be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 25, at the former Greensboro Elementary School located at 1441 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.
For the safety of all, please note that the food distribution will be held outside at the school. Volunteers will be on hand to direct all vehicles and load the food. All recipients will remain in their vehicles during the entire event.
Second Harvest is a signature project of the Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties. The mission of the program is to eliminate hunger in these counties. The program started in late 2008 by identifying places to “rescue” excess food. Over the years, the program has expanded to include monthly food distributions and the School Backpack Program which provides “weekend backpack meals” to elementary school children from low-income families. If you have any questions, email Reid Conklin (reidconklin@me.com) or Dave Davidson (daved@davidson-ins.net).
The Greene County Food Pantry is a 501©3 non-profit organization. They provide food for qualified clients living or working in Greene County. The Pantry is open to clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information visit www.greenecountyfoodpantry.org or call the Food Pantry Staff at 706-453-1380 or email at gcfoodpantry@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.