GREENSBORO, Ga. — This is a reminder that Second Harvest and all of its dedicated volunteers are holding a food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 15from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Distribution will be held at Greensboro Elementary School located at 1441 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.
If you need food, please feel free to come in and register. Volunteers are asked to be at the school between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m.
For February, the “Sponsor of the Month” is The Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. For more information about volunteering and/or providing financial support, contact Reid Conklin (reidconklin@me.com) or Dave Davidson (dave@davidson-ins.net).
