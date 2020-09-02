GREENSBORO, Ga. — Second Harvest and the Greene County Food Pantry partnered together for a special food distribution held on Aug. 25. All of the food was supplied by the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta. Together, they served 250 families and each family received a box of dry goods plus grapes, tomatoes, plums, watermelon and milk.
The food distribution was held outside at the former Greensboro Elementary School. Members of the National Guard from Fort Gordon were on hand to help pack the loose produce and load all the food in the recipients’ vehicles.
Despite the rainy day, many volunteers were on hand to help sort and load the food, to handle registration, to direct traffic, and to oversee the entire food distribution.
At the conclusion of the distribution, Becky Smith of the Food Pantry and Reid Conklin of Second Harvest added, “We want to thank all of our dedicated volunteers and our partners at Golden Harvest for helping make this food distribution a success. We hope to again partner in the future as we continue to address food insecurity and help those in need in our community.”
Second Harvest is a signature project of the Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties. The mission of the program is to help eliminate hunger in these counties. The program started in late 2008 by identifying places to “rescue” excess food. Over the years, the program has expanded to include monthly food distributions and the School Backpack Program, which provides “weekend backpack meals” to elementary school children from low-income families. If you have any questions, please contact Reid Conklin (reidconklin@me.com) or Dave Davidson (daved@davidson-ins.net).
The Greene County Food Pantry is a 501©3 non-profit organization. They provide food for qualified clients living or working in Greene County. The Pantry is open to clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information, visit www.greenecountyfoodpantry.org or call the Greene County Food Pantry staff at 706-453-1380 or email at gcfoodpantry@yahoo.com.
