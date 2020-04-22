GREENSBORO, Ga. — The March Second Harvest food distribution was cancelled (first time in its 10-year history) due to several factors related to the COVID-19 virus. The good news is that despite not being able to stage the usual distribution at the former Greensboro Elementary School, Second Harvest partnered with the Greene County Food Pantry in order to redirect and distribute the food.
Combining the Second Harvest food order with the food pantry’s then-current inventory, the food pantry staff was able to distribute food to all those in need in Greene County — both the usual Second Harvest food recipients as well as the food pantry’s regular customers. Since both Second Harvest and the food pantry are both agencies of Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, the joint effort was able to be executed in terms of food orders, delivery, storage and distribution.
The Greene County Food Pantry and Second Harvest greatly appreciate all of the volunteers who provide continual support to allow both organizations to function, grow, and serve those in need. Moreover, the teamwork between the two organizations and within each organization is outstanding and allows both to continue to successfully serve those in need in our community.
If you have any questions, email Reid Conklin (reidconklin@me.com) or Dave Davidson (dave@davidson-ins.net) at Second Harvest or Becky Smith at 706-347-1752 at Greene County Food Pantry.
