The sixth annual ‘Seuss on the Loose’ celebration will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Putnam County Primary School on Glenwood Springs Road in Eatonton. The day begins with a Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. (registration at 9) and continues with Seuss-related activities for children of all ages in the school cafeteria from 10 a.m. until noon. There is also a raffle drawing and silent auction, and winners of the art contest held at the Primary and Elementary schools will be recognized. Tickets for each activity are $0.50; wristbands which allow access to all of the activities can be purchased at the cost of $10 per child. Tickets can also be purchased for the silent auction. This event, sponsored by Ferst Readers of Putnam County, helps raise funds to provide new, age-appropriate books each month to Putnam County children from birth to kindergarten.
