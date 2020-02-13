GREENSBORO, Ga. — Downtown Greensboro is prepping for the 22nd Southland Jubilee on Saturday, April 18,2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People from all over will gather in the streets of Greensboro to participate in the fun, family-friendly event. There will be a variety of vendors throughout the streets of downtown Greensboro that will allow you to enjoy a little bit of everything. You can even have a blast from the past, as you walk down South Main Street to enjoy the car show that is put on each year by the Georgia Classic Cruisers.
“Southland Jubilee is the “Everything Festival,” said Kendrick Ward, Greensboro’s Main Street Manager. “Our festival has something for every age and is fun for the whole family.”
When at Southland Jubilee you can expect to make memories that will last a lifetime. There will be booths that will keep the kids happy along with an agricultural exhibit that will have animals for you and your children to play with. There will also be several arts and crafts booths that will have handcrafted items for you to enjoy and that will get your creative mind flowing. The downtown merchants will have several things happening for the event that day and there will be lots of food items and festival favorite, funnel cakes.
The Fairytale Festival will also return to Festival Hall during Southland Jubilee this year. Your favorite characters will be inside ready to take pictures with you and your children. There will also be a pirate and princess makeover boutique set up inside of Festival Hall that will add a little bit of magic to your Southland Jubilee experience.
This event has developed the reputation across the region as a quality heritage arts and family festival that brings the community together. Southland Jubilee continues to grow each year and is unlike any of its kind. Along with the charm of downtown Greensboro, it provides visitors a day filled with fun activities.
Southland Jubilee is now accepting vendor applications until Feb. 21, 2020. Applications can be found by visiting www.southland jubilee.com/vendors. Apply now!
For more information regarding the festival, please visit www.southlandjubilee.com
