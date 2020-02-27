GREENSBORO, Ga. — Southland Jubilee is quickly approaching this year! The City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Main Street Program are gearing up for the annual festival on April 18, 2020.
Southland Jubilee is downtown Greensboro’s biggest event of the year. As the festival continues to expand, people from all over gather in the streets of Greensboro to enjoy family-friendly activities that are brought by more than 80 different vendors and the annual car show.
The support that Southland Jubilee receives from sponsors help make it a quality heritage arts and family festival that brings the community together. Sponsorships have always been a huge part of the festival. As the Greene County community continues to grow and with increased support from local businesses, this year’s event is expecting more than 5,000 in attendance.
Become a sponsor of the 21st annual Southland Jubilee located in the heart of the historic downtown Greensboro.
Sponsorships are also a huge way to show support to the local community, where the results of sponsoring this annual festival are exponential. When sponsoring Southland Jubilee, there is guaranteed exposure for those that support it. There are three different levels of sponsorship options that allow you to choose the right one for your business.
Southland Jubilee would like to thank the following businesses that have already committed to sponsoring the festival; St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital, C.W. Smith Insurance and Visit Lake Oconee.
For more information regarding the festival and how you can become a sponsor, please visit www.southlandjubilee.com.
