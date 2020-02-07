GREENSBORO, Ga. – St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital is excited to welcome Spivey Medical and Spivey Jewelry and Fashion as a sponsor of the 2020 Heart & Soul Gala.
Dr. Jerry and Melinda Spivey have been married for 26 years and have been residents of Lake Oconee since 1995, living in Reynolds Landing for the past five years. They are both pharmacists who graduated from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 1992. They owned and operated Oconee Family Pharmacy for five years prior to Dr. Spivey going to medical school at Mercer University, followed by residency and fellowship at Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Spivey is board certified in anesthesiology, pain medicine, and addiction medicine. He is on the medical staff at St. Mary’s in Athens and Greensboro. Dr. Spivey provided pain management at several locations in the Lake Oconee area prior to returning to anesthesiology at the Veterans Administration in Augusta where he continues to serve our country by treating those who have served in our military. Dr. Spivey also works as an IME (Independent Medical Examiner) and Expert witness in his business of Spivey Medical, LLC.
The Spivey's have three children; Sarah (17), Luke (14), and Daniel (11). All three of their children love being outdoors golfing, swimming, playing tennis, fishing, and hunting. On Sunday's after church, the Spivey family enjoys eating lunch at Good Samaritan Hospital's café.
Sarah enjoys creating jewelry and Melinda merchandises boutique fashion to coordinate with Sarah's design, so together they started a company called Spivey Jewelry & Fashion. They are donating a beautiful necklace to the Heart & Soul Gala's auction.
Dr. Spivey and Melinda believe the Lake Oconee area, in order to remain a strong community, must have a community hospital that can do more surgeries and other critical services.
"We have used this hospital for small emergencies (such as a broken arm) and have appreciated the excellent service when family members needed it," said Melinda Spivey. "It is a blessing to have a top-notch hospital at our backdoor and we would like to contribute for it to continue to grow. We are excited about the expansion of the hospital to help house the new CT scanner, permanent MRI system, and cardiac stress lab. We recommend you support this growing hospital; your donations are critical for this hospital to meet the needs of this community."
