EATONTON, Ga. — Historian Larry Moore and Georgia Power Lake Resources Manager Keith Hill will once again explore the archeological sites, history and culture of Lake Oconee during the History Mystery Cruises 10th anniversary Rock Hawk Cruise.
The May 2 event features an afternoon of the Rock Hawk Talk History Mystery Cruise, history, stories and tales surrounding Lake Oconee including some of the mysterious archaeological sites hidden by the lake, prehistoric ceremonial sites, early historical plantations, as well as Wallace Dam, the Oconee Wildlife Management Area and Rock Hawk Effigy, Educational Trails & Park.
Many ancient artifacts will be displayed, including a dinosaur egg and other multi-million-year-old fossils and many old Native American items. There will be history mystery prizes, a raffle of a 400 million year-old Trilobite marine fossil, a beautiful hand-carved eagle/hawk head hiking stick and a unique history book.
The event has sold out every year.
The Rock Hawk Talk History Mystery Cruise tours will be from noon to 2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. An inclement weather date has been reserved for June 6. Note: the boat is covered and will cruise if there is only rain, but will be delayed or canceled if there is lightning and/or heavy wind. The second level is open-air, but covered, where the speakers and bar will be located and the 1st level is enclosed and air-conditioned with sound available via the PA system.
History Mystery Cruise fundraiser tickets are $75 and are on sale now. Tickets will include a box meal; a cash bar is also available. Only 40 tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis for each cruise.
The Rock Hawk Talk Cruise is presented by Historic Piedmont Scenic Byway Corp. as a fundraiser for Lake Oconee's Rock Hawk Effigy, Museums, Educational Trails & Park.
For more information call the Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce at 706-485-7701 or email emily@eatonton.com.
