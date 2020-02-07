GREENSBORO, Ga. – St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital is excited to welcome University Cancer & Blood Center as new sponsors for the 2020 Heart & Soul Gala.
For nearly 40 years, University Cancer & Blood Center has been serving the oncology and hematology needs of patients in Athens, Northeast Georgia and beyond. While intent on consistently providing the highest level of care possible, University Cancer & Blood Center is increasingly focused on a deeper, more holistic approach to address and serve the broader needs of patients and their families: Social support services, nutrition counseling, transportation, in-house pharmacy, and palliative care. These expanded offerings all work toward enhancing and growing their broader mission.
"Thank you University Cancer & Blood Center for signing on this year as a new sponsor of the Heart & Soul Gala," said Sherri Kerstetter, chair of the Heart & Soul Gala committee. "We are very pleased to welcome them and are grateful for new sponsors like University Cancer & Blood Center stepping up and supporting the hospital's mission."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.