The event will be aired on Friday, Sept. 25, beginning promptly at 7 p.m. on www.opas.org. Doug LaBrecque has curated a star-studded production showcasing some of Broadway's best talent performing songs from the most memorable musicals. The list includes special appearances by Jodi Benson, the Original Ariel of "The Little Mermaid," Susan Egan, the Original Belle of "Beaty and The Beast," Tony Award Winner Debbie Gravitte, and Jack O'Brien, a three-time Tony Award winner. The event also features cast members of "Hamilton," "Wicked," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Lion King," “Chicago,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and many more! Invite your close friends, share a bottle of wine, and let us bring Broadway to you.
Every year OPAS provides educational arts programming for over 2000 K-12 students in the lake area by providing entertaining and enriching fine-arts performances that capture their imagination. In addition to providing educational performances, the OPAS Community Youth Chorus gives a beautiful voice to the Lake Country students. The Chorus provides a creative atmosphere that nurtures self-discipline, teamwork, and confidence. Members of the Chorus are schooled in vocal technique, presentation, and choral musicianship from a talented group of instructors.
You are encouraged to support OPAS and its educational opportunities. Please visit www.opas.org or call 706-467-6000. We invite you to participate in our Online Fund-A-Need giving program, where you may donate at various levels to help fund our student arts education programs. Your tax-deductible gift makes all the difference to the children in our community. Or you can purchase two raffle tickets for $100.00 for a chance to win one of the following: a stunning women's 3.57-carat diamond bracelet in 14K gold by Heera Moti, NY, NY. Valued at $8,000, this exquisite bracelet was donated by Greensboro Jewelers; or a stellar collection of wine donated from the private cellars of OPAS Members! And, last but not least, you could win two top tier tickets to each of our 2021 Mainstage performances.
Oconee Performing Arts Society is a 501(c)3 organization. The OPAS mission is to entertain, enrich, and educate by providing high-quality fine-arts programming to the Lake Area Community. OPAS is located at 4980-A Carey Station Rd. in Greensboro, Ga. 30642. For more information, call 706-467-6000 or visit www.opas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.