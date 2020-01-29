GREENSBORO, Ga. – Personal life coach, public speaker, and author of “I Have To Write It Down: 30 Days Of Walking In Purpose,” Shontorial Gilbert proudly announces the Women on Fire, Ignite Your Purpose conference at Festival Hall in Greensboro, Ga. The Saturday women’s empowerment event will feature Ilka Murray as the guest speaker.
Host and panelist Shontorial Gilbert will lead the event’s agenda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which includes lunch and a special gift for every attendee.
Ilka Murray, guest speaker, is the founder/creator of Life Back On Faith & Lifestyle Brand. Life Back On is a global initiative to electrify your life and faith through creative ministry, products, and live events. She has been seen and featured on national television such as TBN, TBN Salsa, Faithlife TV, and The Word Network.
Praise and worship will be lead by Jackie Greer. Jackie is the president of Greer Force Marketing, located in Greensboro and leads Praise & Worship at LakePoint Community Church. Fellow LakePoint Community Church band members will join Jackie. LakePoint Community Church has campuses in Eatonton and Madison, Ga.
Dr. Jessica Houston is a licensed social worker, college professor and consultant. As the owner of a personal development and professional development training company she provides proven tools and strategies that her audience can begin implementing immediately. She is the author of “Women’s Secrets: It’s Time to Stop Suffering in Silence” and “Profitable Conversations: How to Position Yourself for Expansion.”
Dr. Houston will be the panelist host featuring panel members:
•Anitra Wright Douglas: Finding Hope In A Storm
•Wonda Billingsley: Overcoming Trauma
•Valerie Lipscomb Duvall: Resiliency From Brokenness
•Dawn Brake: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind
•Temeisha Ransom Baker: Beauty on The Inside & Out
Tickets are $85. To purchase tickets to the Women on Fire event, kindly visit www.WIPurpose.com.
