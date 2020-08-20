The Tri-County EMC Foundation is offering funds to non-profit groups to execute special projects within the Tri-County EMC service area. These Operation Roundup Grants go to fund projects to meet basic needs in the service area — whether it’s food for a food bank, a wheelchair ramp on a home or educational needs, Operation Roundup grants may be able to help.
Operation Roundup grants are funded by Tri-County EMC members rounding their electric bill up to the next dollar. One hundred percent of the funds raised goes towards service projects in the cooperative’s service area — portions of Jones, Baldwin, Putnam, Jasper, Morgan, Twiggs, Wilkinson and Bibb counties.
“There are many needs across our service area,” said Kim Broun, Communications Specialist at Tri-County EMC. “Operation Roundup Grants are a way for our members to help make a difference in their community just by rounding their electric bill to the next dollar.”
The next deadline to apply for a grant is Sept. 1. For more information on Operation Roundup or to apply for a grant, visit https://www.tri-countyemc.com/operation-round-up.cms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.