The Plaza is a non-profit theater in the heart of Eatonton. We absolutely love it here — we know our neighbors, we get to know area students and above all, we have the best network of members. Whether it’s volunteering, cheering on musical acts or supporting our kids’ education programming, our members are everything to us. And we would love to have you get involved. Here are five reasons why you should become a member at The Plaza:
- You can meet new people.
Whether you’re new to the area or have been here your whole life, when you join The Plaza, you join a group of like-minded people who share the same interests that you do. Whether it’s sitting at a VIP table together at one of our outdoor events, having a glass of wine at the lake, or seeing grandkids in a kids’ performance, our members end up becoming good friends.
2. It’s a way to have something to do!
After COVID-19, social calendars have either become too full or lacking something. When you become a member at The Plaza, your social calendar fills up! You can join us outside at a concert, inside for a PAPA production, volunteering at the After School Art Program…we have lots going on and we love seeing our halls full of life!
3. You can help a local non-profit
The Plaza is like many non-profits — we run off donations. Becoming a member, though, not only helps us financially, but you get rental discounts, free tickets at certain levels and pre-event parties. Being a member helps us and you. So, if you want to donate financially to The Plaza, consider also becoming a member — it will benefit us and you!
4. Your membership makes a huge impact.
Memberships are our biggest form of fundraising. And these funds go directly to our mission: bridging the arts and the community. Memberships help fund programs that are free to the community like our After School Arts Program, our community events like Halloween, Christmas at The Plaza and May Day at The Plaza. The funds also go to summer camps — where we serve a huge group of kids. Serving our youth is the most important aspect of what we do here at The Plaza, and membership donations help tremendously with that.
5. It will make you feel good!
Whenever you make a donation, you feel good afterward.
When you become a member at The Plaza, you’re not only helping yourself by getting discounts, free tickets, etc., you’re helping a great cause. The Plaza positively impacts our community each year and without you, we could not do what we do. Join us today and becoming a member by going online to our website, plazacenter.org, or by calling 706-923-1655.
Taylor Hembree is the marketing director at The Plaza Arts Center. The Plaza Arts Center is located at 305 N. Madison Ave. in Eatonton, Ga.
