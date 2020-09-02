I thought this would be a good time to write about something that would be appropriate for my readers to think about.
I met a friend who I have not seen for a long time in a store, and we talked about our families, the economy, and everything in general. She then went on to tell me how she was still grieving about the death of her daughter, and last week she had to put her dog down. I couldn’t put my arms around her like I would have in the past, but I let her know I would keep her in my prayers and stay in touch. I left thinking how many people walking around are grieving and no one would even know.
Everyday people navigate parking lots, sit in restaurants, and sit on park benches, but people are oblivious to how they are grieving. They walk around trying to fit into society, but in real life, they would like to scream out, “I’m hurting.”
It’s too bad they can’t wear a sign on them to let the world know, be easy, all I need is a kind word.
Yes, many grieving people are isolating themselves from the world today, and yet they have to face their everyday obligations and try to stay upright.
Everyone around you, the people you work with, standing in the grocery line, passing in traffic are all experiencing collateral damage of living.
Every single human being you pass by today is grieving someone, missing someone, or worried about someone. Maybe they are worried about their marriage, their mortgage payment coming due, or still pushing back the tears about losing a love one years ago. They wish that their loved one could be with them to hold their hand through this unusual time.
Everyone is grieving and fearful, and yet none of them can wear a sign, a label or a warning, “I’m struggling, be easy on me.”
We are all preoccupied with our busy lives. But we need to remind ourselves everyday that when we stand in those grocery lines, sit next to a stranger, sit in traffic, that those humans may be grieving or hurting in some way.
Everyone has a hidden story, and we should all try to approach our fellowman with a kind word or even a bump. Most people would not reject it. Try to approach each person as a delicate, breakable object, that needs to be handled with care.
Each day, especially with the pandemic, and unrest in our nation and throughout the world, remember people will not be wearing a sign to indicate their sorrow or worries, but if you extend kind words to them, and look with the right eyes you will see the signs.
This article may not pertain to real estate, but we feel that kindness and understanding relates to people working in their everyday jobs. Working with clients we experience heartaches and loneliness many times throughout our career. Just moving and leaving your memories behind can be traumatic. All people need is a kind word or a smile.
So, let’s all take a good look around in our busy lives and extend the gift of love to all mankind who may be grieving — go easy!
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: True wealth is what you are, not what you have.
