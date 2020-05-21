Dear readers, Don and I thought we would like to write our article this week on a topic that you might find amusing.
Like many of you, we stayed close to home the past months and watched a lot of Netflix. We have been watching a series that is about a Horse Whisperer.
The series made us stop and think how much a “Horse Whisperer” and a Realtor have in common.
We think a good name for a Realtor would be a “House Whisperer”? The House Whisperer is a professional who evaluates a home and can relate to the needs of the party selling by providing the correct price range and give tactful ideas on how to improve the value of your home. The knowledge of correct pricing and preparation is essential to sell a home within a short period of time.
This analogy might appear to be little quirky, (cabin fever could be the cause) but your Realtor should always be aware of the special needs of their client. A Realtor should be able to address arising problems:
- Analyzing the home to get it ready for market. Arriving at the correct price by doing a (CMA) Comparative Market Analysis.
- Offering suggestions on staging the home and having the home in tip-top condition.
- Watching the competition to make sure your home continues to be competitive
- Communicating with their client on feed back after the showing of their home. A feed back will sometimes make the seller aware of some minor changes needed in the home. The Realtor is helpful in making the adjustments.
- Knowing how to negotiate the contract. Keeping the offer alive is so important. (Never be offended on a price that is lower than you expected. This is where the Realtors true expertise is tested.)
A Horse Whisperer devotes themselves to special needs of each horse and takes pride in seeing a successful outcome. A Realtor, is basically doing the same.
When you are thinking of listing your home, find the Realtor you are comfortable with, and can offer you experience and knowledge. Like the Horse Whisperer, it is important to have a good relationship.
“You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching,
Love like you'll never be hurt,
Sing like there's nobody listening,
And live like it's heaven on earth.”
― William W. Purkey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.