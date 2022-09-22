Today we are hearing pros and cons about todays real estate market.
I would like my readers to hear some positive things about real estate. Hear are some interesting facts:
Real estate consistently increases in value over time and outperforms other investments. Plus, it isn't as vulnerable to short-term fluctuations as the stock market. You get a tangible, usable asset, whether you're renting out an apartment or commercial building for income or buying a home.
Real estate is still the best investment today, millionaires say (CNBC).
WHAT ARE THE THREE MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS IN REAL ESTATE?
The three most important factors when buying a home are location, location and location!
The adage "location, location, location" is still king and continues to be the most important factor for profitability in real estate investing. Proximity to amenities, green space, scenic views, and the neighborhood's status factor prominently into residential property valuations. (Investopedia)
Interesting real estate facts and statistics:
Here are some interesting real estate facts and statistics that you can share with family and friends to show off your knowledge:
- 90% of the world’s millionaires became rich thanks to real estate. (The College Investor)
- There are no restrictions on foreign property ownership in Japan. (Plaza Homes Ltd.)
- Individual real estate investors account for 74.4% of rental properties in the US. (US Census Bureau)
- 79% of Americans consider owning a home one of the greatest goals to achieve (Bankrate)
- The average age of all homebuyers in the US is 47 years old, while the average home seller is 57, according to real estate statistics (Bloomberg, NAR)
- The average American is likely to move 12 times in their lifetime (Steinway)
- Our very own Atherton — zip code 94027 is the most expensive zip code in America with a median real estate sale price of slightly over $7 million (Mental Floss)
- Surprisingly, Massachusetts is the priciest US state to buy a home in (MarketWatch)
- The most expensive residence in the world is Buckingham Palace, England (Investopedia)
- Scots paint their front door red, when they pay off their mortgage (Homes MSP)
- Austin, Texas, is the top commercial real estate market in the US (CXRE)
- There are more single female homeowners in the US than single male homeowners (Lending Tree)
- Staged homes sell 25% faster than non-staged ones. (Aprio /Rina Resource Library)
THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Farmhouses and barns across America are traditionally red, but that’s not by accident. Farmers, ever a thrifty bunch, experimented to find cheap ways to make paint. They used what they had on hand: lime, milk, and red iron oxide (what we commonly call rust) and mixed it all together. Voila, they made a nice red paint—and at a bargain.(Source: Michael Browning on Unsplash)
